Sheffield United: Spurs star receives the green light to face The Blades

Everton's Andre Gomes nursing a serious ankle injury during Tottenham Hotspur's draw with Everton.

Despite being exonerated of blame by a Football Association panel, which overturned the red card he received, Son was visibly distraught when the extent of Gomes' problem became apparent.

Spurs later offered the striker counselling but, after naming him in the squad which faces Red Star Belgrade in European competition tonight, Pochettino revealed he has no concerns about selecting Son for the meeting with United.

"Son was devastated after the action," said Pochettino. "It was a mix of everything, it was a mix of the injury, a mix of the red card, the situation of the game it was an emotional moment for everyone.

"Now after a few days, everyone is available to play. He is in a very good way, he feels sorry like everyone, but he is in good form.

"With Sonny, I saw him when I went into training on Monday morning, I gave him a little hug and I told him that it wasn't his fault."

"With the players and the manager and everyone consoling him and making sure he is all right, I think he's started to feel a bit better," Pochettino added.