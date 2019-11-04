Sheffield United: Spurs hopeful Harry Kane will face The Blades

England's Harry Kane: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

The England centre-forward missed Sunday's visit to Everton after being taken unwell ahead of kick-off. Although he is reportedly facing a race against time to be passed fit for Wednesday's meeting with Vladan Milojević's side, Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful Kane will be available for selection when United travel to London in five days time.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had previously started all of Spurs' games in the Premier League this term, scoring six goals in the process.

Pochettino is already without Hugo Lloris - the goalkeeper is recovering from a dislocated elbow - while Son Heung-min could also be absent following his debatable red card at Goodison Park.