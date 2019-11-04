Sheffield United: Spurs hopeful Harry Kane will face The Blades
Harry Kane is expected to face Sheffield United this weekend, despite reports an illness is threatening his involvement in Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League fixture against Red Star Belgrade.
The England centre-forward missed Sunday's visit to Everton after being taken unwell ahead of kick-off. Although he is reportedly facing a race against time to be passed fit for Wednesday's meeting with Vladan Milojević's side, Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful Kane will be available for selection when United travel to London in five days time.
He had previously started all of Spurs' games in the Premier League this term, scoring six goals in the process.
Pochettino is already without Hugo Lloris - the goalkeeper is recovering from a dislocated elbow - while Son Heung-min could also be absent following his debatable red card at Goodison Park.
United will continue to assess defender John Egan, after he was forced to be substituted during their win over Burnley. Wilder, who later claimed the Republic of Ireland centre-half was also ill, is also hopeful Lys Mousset did not injure his ankle after appearing to fall awkwardly after the interval.