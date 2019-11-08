Sheffield United: Spurs boss hails The Blades and Chris Wilder as "fantastic"

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Likening United's approach to that of a rugby team - in a character rather than tactical sense - the Argentine admitted his opposite number's side will prove a stern test of Spurs' credentials.

"It is going to be very difficult," Pochettino said. "They work so hard, what impressed me the most is their belief and togetherness. They have the spirit like a rugby team that fight for each other. That is fantastic to see in a football team.

"That is why they have done so well, they have a good squad, good organisation, a great manager and coaching staff. They fight for each other, they have good players, that is the key of Sheffield United, they are doing so well, they have lots of points and are in a good position in the table."

United travel to London ranked sixth in the Premier League, despite languishing in the third tier of English football when Wilder was appointed three years ago.

