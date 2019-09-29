Sheffield United: Sophisticated Blades ticked nearly every box against Liverpool

Sheffield United were beaten but did so much right against Liverpool: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Wearing his trademark baseball cap and casual club hoodie, the Liverpool manager spent much of the first-half gesticulating furiously before growing increasingly morose as the second progressed. It was only when Sheffield United's Dean Henderson allowed Georginio Wijnaldum's shot to squirm through his legs that the German, who had watched his players struggle to discover their rhythm or subdue the hosts, began to resemble the genial character who spent nearly 30 minutes chewing the fat with Chris Wilder in his office afterwards.

Were it not for Henderson's error, United would have taken at least a point. Indeed, had John Fleck or Leon Clarke seized opportunities, then three might even have come their way although, with Sadio Mane hitting a post for the visitors, the contest deserved to finish all-square. Given the gulf in experience and resources at these two clubs' disposal, that reflects well on United who were still celebrating being promoted from the Championship when Liverpool were being crowned champions of Europe.

The most impressive aspect of the home team's performance was not the fact they restricted the opposition's three-pronged strike-force to relatively few chances, but that they did so using intelligence, strategy and tactical discipline rather than just guts and brute force. It revealed a more sophisticated side to United's character than much of the commentary surrounding their exploits might suggest. Particularly, coming only three days after a Carabao Cup tie against Sunderland, as they had precious little time to prepare for their meeting with the Premier League leaders.

"They know the shape, it's been our shape for a while," Wilder said during his post-match media conference. "There aren't many surprises in the division, not many teams play three centre-halves unless they decide to match you up which has happened on a couple of occasions."

"We knew what they would do," he continued. "But stopping it is a different matter entirely. Their top three has got unbelievable quality and unbelievable movement. So we had to be disciplined, everyone had to get their distances right and be committed out there on the pitch."

Mane, Mohamed Salah and Robert Firmino - Liverpool's holy trinity - arrived in South Yorkshire having scored 95 goals since the beginning of last term. But other than two openings for Mane, who also sliced high and wide following Virgil van Dijk's through ball before finding the woodwork, they found United almost impossible to break down before Henderson's costly mistake. Like Klopp, Salah's mannerisms betrayed his frustration. As passes began to go astray, as Liverpool were forced to 'go long' in order to circumnavigate a high-press led by the indefatigable Oli McBurnie, the Egyptian began to publicly chastise his colleagues. Either that or theatrically shrug his shoulders and gave skywards whenever a Liverpool move, which it frequently did, broke down. It was to McBurnie's credit that van Dijk was forced to produce a superb display at centre-half.

Although Klopp later cited his side's tempo as a factor behind their failure to unpick United, this only told part of the story. Yes, Liverpool lacked zip at times. But more often than not, it was the opposition's ability to narrow the angles, cut-off potential passes and sniff out danger whenever it drifted through their air which disrupted their flow. As the afternoon wore on, United became more of a threat going forward with the otherwise excellent John Fleck and McBurnie going close before Wijnaldum and Liverpool benefited from an outrageous slice of good fortune. Substitute Clarke, aged 34 and making the first top-flight appearance of his career, nearly snatched an equaliser with only minutes remaining but, stretching to meet a low cross, fired over the crossbar.

"The thing for me today was the balance of the team," Wilder said. "Attacking and defending. The game between both boxes was really good from our point of view. But the key moments happen in them at both ends of the pitch."

Unfortunately for United, their trend of committing individual errors continued when Henderson, who later redeemed himself by denying Salah, watched Wijnaldum's attempt spin over the line after failing to collect it. The 22-year-old was visibly distraught as he made his way down the tunnel, acknowledging the home fans who were chanting his name in a touching show of support. Wilder acknowledged it was a reminder to his squad, which has nevertheless made an encouraging start to the season, that slips tend to get punished at the highest level.

"Norwich took their opportunities," Wilder said, referring to Manchester City's surprise defeat in Norfolk earlier this month. " They had three shots and scored three goals against a team that has won everything over the last three years or so. When you want a big result in the history of your club, a lot of things have to go right."

"Frustrated," he added, in response to a journalist's question, "Is not a big enough word to describe how we feel."

Sheffield United: Henderson, O'Connell, Egan, Basham, Stevens, Baldock, Norwood (Clarke 76), Fleck, Lundstram, McBurnie, Robinson (Mousset 60). Not used: Moore, L Freeman, Jagielka, Osborn, Besic.

Liverpool: Adrian, Fabinho, van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Robertson, Henderson (Origi 63), Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Firmino (Milner 87), Mane (Oxlade-Chamberlain 90), Salah. Not used: Kelleher, Lovren, Gomez, Lallana.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (Cheshire).