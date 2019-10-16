Sheffield United: The smoke and mirrors surrounding The Blades' plans for Arsenal

David McGoldrick: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Despite admitting it would be a major boost if the trio are declared fit for Monday's game against Arsenal - "They're very important to us" - Wilder identified the process all three must go through before a decision regarding their involvement is taken. It involves emerging unscathed from a "clearance session", designed to test both their physical and mental suitability, together with a series of other tailor-made challenges.

"We can't take risks on them," the United manager said. "We can't gamble with them, that's not fair on players.

"They have to complete a clearance session. Some of the boys have had some time off, but the injured players have been in."

Oli McBurnie: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGoldrick spent last week working at the Steelphalt Academy after being forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad which faced Georgia and Switzerland with a groin problem. John Fleck returned to South Yorkshire midway through the international break after making his Scotland debut in Russia while McBurnie failed to travel to Moscow, despite reporting for duty with Steve Clarke's side.

Although Wilder is bound to have some idea about their odds of recovering in time, he refused to shed light on those today; insisting instead it is still too early to predict if Fleck, McGoldrick and McBurnie will face Unai Emery's side. It was a trick designed to keep the Spaniard guessing about the tactics United plan to employ at Bramall Lane, given their likely replacements will alter the dynamic of Wilder's strategy. Luke Freeman, who deputised for Fleck earlier this term, is arguably a more subtle player than his midfield team mate for example. McGoldrick, meanwhile, is the most creative member of United's attack. If not, on the evidence of the season so far, its most clinical finisher.

"We'll give John and Oli, who had an issue with his knee, every opportunity to be available," Wilder continued. "David too. They are important players. Every day changes the situation."

Mo Besic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, England's Dean Henderson, together with John Egan, Callum Robinson and Enda Stevens, who have been on duty with the Republic of Ireland, completed United's international contingent.

John Fleck: Simon Bellis/Sportimage