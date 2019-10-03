Sheffield United: The Sky Sports 'power rankings' that say Dean Henderson should have been called up to the England squad; Jack O'Connell 'just missed out'

Dean Henderson of Sheffield Utd accepted responsibility for his error against Liverpool: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The Three Lions travel to take on the Czech Republic in Prague on October 11 before a trip to face Bulgaria three days later.

And Gareth Southgate has chosen Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton) and Nick Pope (Burnley) as his three goalkeepers.

According to Sky Sports’ power rankings, though, he’s got it all wrong; this season’s stats suggest that Pope is England’s best goalkeeper so far, while Henderson and a former Blade in Aaron Ramsdale should be in the squad.

According to the power rankings, Henderson’s Bramall Lane teammate Jack O’Connell narrowly missed out on being named one of the best English defenders in the Premier League so far this term.

This morning Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori was handed a first England call-up as team-mate Tammy Abraham also returns to Southgate's squad.

Tomori and Abraham were two of three players included this time around who had missed out on the previous squad, with Everton midfielder Fabian Delph also recalled.

Manchester United pair Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka drop out, along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool.

Tomori, who was born in Canada and represented them at Under-20 level, has established himself in Frank Lampard's Chelsea side of late and is rewarded with a maiden senior England call-up.

Abraham scored his eighth goal in 10 games in Chelsea's 2-1 Champions League win over Lille on Wednesday night and is back in the squad having made his debut almost two years ago.

He featured in friendly matches against Germany and Brazil in November 2017 and remains eligible for Nigeria unless he picks up a competitive cap in the forthcoming games.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is again a high-profile absentee, with Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold preferred.

Asked if it was an easy decision to include Abraham, Southgate said: "It was - he's the leading English scorer in the league.

"He's a player that came into the squad very young, at a time when we wanted to have a look at players ahead of the World Cup.

"That was a bit early for him but now with the opportunity he's been given by Frank, along with other English players at Chelsea, it's a great chance for Tammy.