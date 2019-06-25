Sheffield United: Skipper is convinced Dean Henderson will return, as talks with another target progress
Dean Henderson has left Manchester United in no doubt he wants to return to Bramall Lane next season, Billy Sharp revealed today, as it emerged the goalkeeper is set for another round of talks with Old Trafford officials.
Sharp, the Sheffield United captain, was speaking after manager Chris Wilder confirmed the two clubs are in "constant dialogue" aimed at brokering another loan deal for the 22-year-old.
Henderson, a member of the United squad which secured promotion from the Championship last term, is expected to sign a new contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side before being allowed to rejoin Wilder's team.
"Dean is a great 'keeper, he knows the club and he's made it clear he wants to come back," Sharp said. "I'm sure it will get done soon and, if not, we'll sign someone else."
Although United are confident of securing Henderson's services, Wilder acknowledges the pace of the negotiations will be dicated by Solskjær, who is also attempting to resolve a number of other issues in the transfer maket ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
United have also expressed an interest in Swansea City's Oli McBurnie and Neal Maupay of Brentford, while talks with Queens Park Rangers' midfielder Luke Freeman are understood to have reached an advanced stage.
"We know it's going to be tough and hopefully we'll sign a few to make us stronger," Sharp said. "But we're not a group that fears anything and we've not lost a game for a while. When we lose, we normally bounce back with a positive result. That's a quality we'll be looking to keep and I'm sure we can."