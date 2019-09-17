Sheffield United: 'Shocked' supporters group condemns 'amount of racist posts and comments' aimed at Prince Abdullah after High Court awards him sole control of Blades ahead of Kevin McCabe
A Sheffield United fan group has spoken out to condemn “racist posts and comments” posted online following yesterday’s High Court decision to grant sole ownership of the club to Prince Abdullah.
The decision, announced by Mr Justice Fancourt yesterday morning, effectively brought to an end Kevin McCabe’s long association with the Blades, although the former co-owner and lifelong Blade is considering an appeal against the verdict.
McCabe still owns United’s property interests, although Prince Abdullah was ordered in the judgement to complete the purchase of them before July 2020.
And the decision sparked some racist messages from a small number of accounts, mostly referencing the Saudi Prince’s religion. The tweets were roundly condemned by other Blades, and one of the worst offenders has set their Twitter page to ‘private’ to limit who sees their profile.
And the Sheffield United Independent Supporters Association this morning issued a statement, condemning the messages.
It read: “After yesterday’s announcement we have been shocked by the amount of racist posts & comments… As a supporter organisation we stand firm against racism & discrimination in all its forms… It has no place at Sheffield United, in football, or wider society.”