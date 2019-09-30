Sheffield United: The secret weapon George Baldock believes can help the Blades survive - and thrive - in the Premier League this season after narrow Liverpool defeat
Defender George Baldock has backed Sheffield United’s supporters to continue spurring on the Blades at Bramall Lane after describing them as ‘brilliant’.
United’s fans made an impression on Baldock even before he became a Blade – during his time at MK Dons, the Blades went to Stadium MK in their promotion season and took around 8,000 fans with them.
That day was one he spoke glowingly about soon after joining the club the following summer, and he admits Saturday’s atmosphere – as the Blades went toe-to-toe with European champions Liverpool before narrowly losing 1-0 – was the best he’s ever experienced at Bramall Lane.
And, speaking after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp applauded the United supporters before leaving the field, Baldock said: "That says it all.
“He is a top-quality manager and he has a great chance of lifting the Premier League trophy for his club. That is a really good compliment.
"Our home support is definitely going to help. It’s up to teams to deal with it. We certainly love playing in it.
"It was arguably the best atmosphere I have played in at Bramall Lane. The fans are brilliant here, everyone knows that.
"Everyone who does not know that will be in for a shock when they come and play at Bramall Lane because they do help us and spur us on."