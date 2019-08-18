Sheffield United: Second injury scare for Blades as Callum Robinson limps off against Crystal Palace
Sheffield United suffered a second injury scare during their clash against Crystal Palace this afternoon when Callum Robinson limped off in the second half.
By Danny Hall
Sunday, 18 August, 2019, 15:17
United had earlier lost midfielder John Fleck to injury, just before the half-hour mark, and will be concerned about the sight of Robinson, one of their summer signings after winning promotion to the Premier League, limping off in the second half.
Robinson appeared to be holding the back of his leg as he departed play, although the exact nature of the injury is yet to be revealed.
Chris Wilder’s men face Leicester City, here at Bramall Lane, next Saturday afternoon.