Sheffield United: Scottish champions received a curt reply when they asked about Blades star
Sheffield United told Celtic not to bother making any further enquiries about George Baldock after rejecting a bid believed to be worth £1m, from the Scottish title-holders.
The message, relayed to officials at earlier this month, was designed to both discourage Neil Lennon's side from disrupting their -season preparations and reinforce Chris Wilder's message that he is under no pressure to sell after guiding United into the Premier League last term.
It appears to have had the desired effect, with the Glaswegians now turning their attention to Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson and former defender Adam Matthews as Lennon continues his search for a new wing-back.
Although Wilder recently stated United have no plans to enter into contract negotiations with any of their players before the campaign begins on August 10, Baldock is expected to be offered fresh terms once the new campaign gets underway. Aged 26 and previously of MK Dons, he made 27 appearances as Wilder's squad finished second in the Championship.
Despite being born in Buckingham, Baldock qualifies for Greece at international level and could be handed an opportunity to represent them if he impresses at the highest level.
Meanwhile Portsmouth have denied claims, published on a football website, that they are interested in signing Ched Evans. The centre-forward, who scored 18 times during a recent loan spell at Town, has been placed on the transfer list together with Leon Clarke, Jake Wright, Nathan Thomas, Ben and Ricky Holmes.