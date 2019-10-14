Sheffield United: Ron Reid's Blades graduates One to Eleven - why he chose them

In his own words: "I chose this formation because it's how Sheffield United, under Chris, like to play now.

“There's George Long in goal, who is at Hull City and represented England at under-18 and under-20 level.

“Kyle Walker, of England and Manchester City, Harry Maguire, who is now at Manchester United, and Jags, who of course is back here now, are the centre-halves. Jags was also brilliant for England and, like all of them, a top lad too.

Ron Reid's Sheffield United Academy One to Eleven

“Matty Lowton, who left here to go to Aston Villa but is now at Burnley, he's in at wing-back and so is Kyle Naughton. he left us to go to Spurs with Kyle but is now at Swansea City. Another good, good player.

“The midfield lads are Michael Tonge and Nick Montgomery and Stephen Quinn. Monty and Tongey are retired now but they came through together.

“Like Quinny, who’s at Burton Albion, people don't realise how good they were. Quinny played for the Republic of Ireland and is still going now.

“Up top, how can you leave Billy out. There's only him and Matty who haven't represented their country at some level. When you look at his record, you wonder how that can be?

“To be honest, Billy went to Scunthorpe when he left here and scored goals for fun. With utter respect to Scunthorpe, if he'd have been sat on the bench at a Championship club, he'd have probably got the nod when he was younger. But sometimes, less so now fortunately, that's how it used to work.

“Together, the group which is finished off with Dom, has made nearly 4500 appearances. It had scored 441 goals when I did the list, and half of them have been scored by Bill. No one will be surprised to hear that, he's the highest scoring player in the top four divisions this century now isn't he."

RON REID'S ONE TO ELEVEN

Goalkeeper: George Long

Back Three: Kyle Walker, Phil Jagielka, Harry Maguire

Wing-backs: Matty Lowton, Kyle Naughton

Midfield: Michael Tonge, Nick Montgomery, Stephen Quinn

Strikers: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Billy Sharp