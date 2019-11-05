Sheffield United: Rivals lodge evidence in effort to boost squad for Blades visit
Son Heung-min will be available for selection against Sheffield United this weekend after his red card against Everton was overturned by the Football Association.
The Tottenham Hotspur player was sent off after a challenge which left Everton’s Andre Gomes with a broken and dislocated ankle towards the end of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
However, Spurs appealed against referee Martin Atkinson’s decision and the FA has upheld their claim, meaning he will not serve a three-match ban.
The FA’s statement read: “Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal.
“The forward was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League fixture against Everton FC on Sunday 3 November 2019.”
The South Korea international has been receiving support from his club following his involvement in the incident.
He was visibly distraught after seeing the extent of Gomes’ injury and was inconsolable after the match.
Gomes has since had an operation on his ankle and been released from hospital.