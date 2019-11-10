Sheffield United: Rivals boss applauds The Blades' performance
Mauricio Pochettino admitted Sheffield United "deserved" to take at least a point from their game against his Tottenham Hotspur side.
A match which again saw the influence of VAR come under scrutiny when David McGoldrick appeared to have a goal harshly ruled-out by the video official finished all square when another United strike, this time by George Baldock, was allowed to stand.
Pochettino, who had earlier seen Heung-Min Son open the scoring, said: "It was an even game, when you assess the game it was a fair result, they deserved the point.
"They were the better team in the first half and were better in the second half. We started the game not well, it was a little bit strange the feeling of Tanguy Ndombele, he never felt comfortable in the game and maybe that affected the team."
Pochettino, who had started the Frenchman following his strong showing against Red Star Belgrade in midweek, added: "We arrived to the first half and we changed for Harry Winks and then we played better. We are disappointed because we knew we were going to find a team who would be aggressive and very energetic, well organised. This is the worst opponent you can have when you come to play from Wednesday in the Champions League, a very long way."