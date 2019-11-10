Sheffield United: Rivals boss applauds The Blades' performance

Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino: (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

A match which again saw the influence of VAR come under scrutiny when David McGoldrick appeared to have a goal harshly ruled-out by the video official finished all square when another United strike, this time by George Baldock, was allowed to stand.

Pochettino, who had earlier seen Heung-Min Son open the scoring, said: "It was an even game, when you assess the game it was a fair result, they deserved the point.

"They were the better team in the first half and were better in the second half. We started the game not well, it was a little bit strange the feeling of Tanguy Ndombele, he never felt comfortable in the game and maybe that affected the team."

