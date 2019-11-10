Sheffield United: Rivals boss applauds The Blades' performance

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Sheffield United "deserved" to take at least a point from their game against his Tottenham Hotspur side.

By James Shield
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 12:48 pm
Tottenham's manager Mauricio Pochettino: (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

A match which again saw the influence of VAR come under scrutiny when David McGoldrick appeared to have a goal harshly ruled-out by the video official finished all square when another United strike, this time by George Baldock, was allowed to stand.

Pochettino, who had earlier seen Heung-Min Son open the scoring, said: "It was an even game, when you assess the game it was a fair result, they deserved the point.

"They were the better team in the first half and were better in the second half. We started the game not well, it was a little bit strange the feeling of Tanguy Ndombele, he never felt comfortable in the game and maybe that affected the team."

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pochettino, who had started the Frenchman following his strong showing against Red Star Belgrade in midweek, added: "We arrived to the first half and we changed for Harry Winks and then we played better. We are disappointed because we knew we were going to find a team who would be aggressive and very energetic, well organised. This is the worst opponent you can have when you come to play from Wednesday in the Champions League, a very long way."