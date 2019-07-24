Sheffield United: Rival defender backs 'class' Billy Sharp to be a success in the Premier League after hat-trick against Chesterfield
Billy Sharp scored a superb hat-trick for Sheffield United in their latest pre-season friendly against Chesterfield last night.
And one Spireites defender won’t forget the game in a hurry, after United stepped up their preparations for the Premier League season with a 5-0 drubbing of their local rivals.
“Not many teams get to play against Premier League teams,” Spireites defender Haydn Hollis told the Derbyshire Times.
“It was a real eye opener. It’s the first time I’ve played against a Premier League side in pre-season.
“I think they’ll do alright in the Premier League, they play really well."
On United skipper Sharp, who outjumped him for one of his three goals, from Enda Stevens’ cross, Hollis admitted: “He’s class.
"I'm disappointed with myself for the goal, I think I should have done better. One minute I have him, next minute I don't.
"He's done that to Championship defenders and I'm sure he'll do it in the Premier League as well, so we can't get too down on ourselves."