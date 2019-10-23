Sheffield United: The 'ridiculous' stat that shows how good Blades have been at closing out first-half leads over the last five years
This unbelievable statistic highlights how good Sheffield United have been at closing out first-half leads over the last five years.
The graphic, shown on Sky Sports during their live coverage of Monday’s game against Arsenal, shows that the Blades have not lost a league game which they have led at half-time, since January 2014.
That remarkable run stretches back 87 games and when United have been ahead at the break, they have gone on to win 74 times, drawing the other 13.
Of course, Monday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal extended that run to 88 games, with 75 victories. Lys Mousset scored the only goal of the game on the half-hour mark, converting from close range on his first league start.
Fan Paul Bayliss shared the graphic on Twitter and fellow Blade Mike Stuart said: “That's just a ridiculous stat.”
"Lys has been knocking on the door for a while,” manager Chris Wilder admitted after the game.
“We had to get him up to speed and a lot of work has gone in, with the conditioners and others, to help him get ready.
"He's a popular boy with the other players and he's a popular boy with the supporters as well.
“You can see why they've taken to him."