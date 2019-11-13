Sheffield United: Republic of Ireland boss drops hint over Blades contingent

Sheffield United's Callum Robinson (left) and Oliver McBurnie: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

McCarthy's team face their Group D rivals on Monday knowing that a win would, barring a set of horror results elsewhere, see them reach next year's finals.

That means McCarthy is unlikely to hand David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens, Callum Robinson or John Egan prominent roles when Ivan Vicelich's side visit the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. An unused substitute during last weekend's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur, there has been suggestions Robinson could be thrust into action at some stage in order to improve his sharpness.

But speaking from Ireland's base near Dublin, McCarthy confirmed Spurs' teenage centre-forward Troy Parrott will make his senior debut against the All Whites.