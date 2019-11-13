Sheffield United: Republic of Ireland boss drops hint over Blades contingent
Mick McCarthy has dropped a major hint that the quartet of Sheffield United players he named in the latest Republic of Ireland squad will not take part in a friendly with New Zealand, as the former Barnsley defender gears-up for next week's crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.
McCarthy's team face their Group D rivals on Monday knowing that a win would, barring a set of horror results elsewhere, see them reach next year's finals.
That means McCarthy is unlikely to hand David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens, Callum Robinson or John Egan prominent roles when Ivan Vicelich's side visit the Aviva Stadium tomorrow. An unused substitute during last weekend's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur, there has been suggestions Robinson could be thrust into action at some stage in order to improve his sharpness.
But speaking from Ireland's base near Dublin, McCarthy confirmed Spurs' teenage centre-forward Troy Parrott will make his senior debut against the All Whites.
United's Dean Henderson (England), Mo Besic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), John Fleck and Oli McBurnie (both Scotland) have also been called-up their countries ahead of United's game against Manchester United later this month.