Pic: Martyn Harrison

Sheffield United: Remembering Blades' epic Capital One Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur back in 2015

Tottenham Hotspur survived a spirited late fightback by Sheffield United to claim their place in the Capital One Cup final at Bramall Lane back in 2015.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 12:00 pm

Spurs, leading 1-0 from the first leg at White Hart Lane, looked to be cruising when Christian Eriksen put them ahead at the Lane. But Che Adams came off the bench to score twice at the Kop end, before Eriksen scored a late winner to send Spurs to Wembley.

1. Mark Howard and Co. clap the travelling Blades at White Hart Lane

Pic Martyn Harrison

2. Spurs led 1-0 after the first leg...

Nick Potts/PA Wire.

3. But Eriksen scored a late equaliser to break Blades hearts

Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

4. The goal made Adams a household name

Pic: Martyn Harrison

