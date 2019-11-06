Sheffield United: Remembering Blades' epic Capital One Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur back in 2015
Tottenham Hotspur survived a spirited late fightback by Sheffield United to claim their place in the Capital One Cup final at Bramall Lane back in 2015.
Spurs, leading 1-0 from the first leg at White Hart Lane, looked to be cruising when Christian Eriksen put them ahead at the Lane. But Che Adams came off the bench to score twice at the Kop end, before Eriksen scored a late winner to send Spurs to Wembley.