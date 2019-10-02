Sheffield United: The remarkable statistic that suggests this weekend's referee Andre Marriner might be Blades' bad luck charm - and Watford's lucky one ahead of Vicarage Road clash
Referee Andre Marriner has been appointed to take charge of Sheffield United’s trip to Watford this weekend; the last Premier League game for either side before the international break.
Marriner – who has a Wikipedia page dedicated to his career – joined the Select Group of professional referees in 2005 and has taken charge of 13 Blades games in his career, and 14 involving Watford.
Remarkably, as United fan account @The_Bladesman tweeted recently, United have won just one of those 13 games… while Watford have lost just one of those 14 games in which Marriner was in charge.
United’s only win with Marriner on the field came back in 2004, when they beat Cardiff 2-1 thanks to goals from Andy Liddell and Andy Gray. Graham Kavanagh was sent off for the Bluebirds, while Phil Jagielka played for the Blades.
In contrast, Watford’s only defeat in 14 games involving Marriner was a 3-2 defeat to Coventry. In 2007 Marriner took charge of August 7’s game between Watford and the Blades, which the Hornets won 1-0 thanks to future Blade Lee Williamson’s goal.
FULL RECORDS WITH ANDRE MARRINER AS REFEREE
SHEFFIELD UNITED (Oldest game first)
DDLLLDDDLLLDW
(13 games, one win, six draws, six defeats)
WATFORD (Oldest game first)
WWWDDWWLWDDDWW
(14 games, eight wins, five draws, one defeat)