Sheffield United refuse to comment on Oli McBurnie after drink-driving charge
Sheffield United said they have ‘no plans’ to comment after forward Oli McBurnie was charged with drink-driving.
The 23-year-old will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 6 after he was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning.
McBurnie, the club’s record £20m summer signing, was due to return to the squad for the match against Arsenal tonight after a knee injury.
The Star contacted Sheffield United but they say they have ‘no plans’ to make a comment.
West Yorkshire Police said: "A 23-year-old Leeds man will appear before magistrates next month after being charged with a drink-driving offence.
"Oliver McBurnie, from Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on November 6 after being charged with driving over the prescribed limit in Leeds in the early hours of Friday, October 18."
McBurnie joined Chris Wilder’s side in August and has scored one goal in eight Premier League appearances.
He did not play over the international break for Scotland due to injury but Wilder said he would be given ‘every chance’ to prove his fitness for Arsenal.