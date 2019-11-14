Sheffield United: Red Devils make preparations for Bramall Lane clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Although Solskjær has remained in England ahead of November 24th's game against Sheffield United, those within his squad deemed short of fitness travelled to the Middle East on Monday. They are scheduled to spend 72 hours in the emirate, before returning to Old Trafford.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite their vast financial resources and wealth of experience, Solskjær's side entered the international break a point behind fifth-placed United in the Premier League table. Although Chris Wilder's men are unbeaten in five, the 20 time title-winners made an indifferent start to the campaign before winning five of their last six outings.

However Solskjær's efforts to plan for the trip to South Yorkshire have been complicated by injuries to Scott McTominay and Marcos Rojo, who have withdrawn from the latest Scotland and Argentina squads respectively.