Sheffield United: Red Devils make preparations for Bramall Lane clash
In order to help prepare for this month's visit to Bramall Lane, Manchester United have dispatched a number of their senior players to a warm-weather training camp in Dubai accompanied members of Ole Gunnar Solskjær's coaching staff.
Although Solskjær has remained in England ahead of November 24th's game against Sheffield United, those within his squad deemed short of fitness travelled to the Middle East on Monday. They are scheduled to spend 72 hours in the emirate, before returning to Old Trafford.
Despite their vast financial resources and wealth of experience, Solskjær's side entered the international break a point behind fifth-placed United in the Premier League table. Although Chris Wilder's men are unbeaten in five, the 20 time title-winners made an indifferent start to the campaign before winning five of their last six outings.
However Solskjær's efforts to plan for the trip to South Yorkshire have been complicated by injuries to Scott McTominay and Marcos Rojo, who have withdrawn from the latest Scotland and Argentina squads respectively.
McTominay, who had been set to join United's John Fleck and Oli McBurnie in Steve Clarke's team for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan, sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion.