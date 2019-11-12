Sheffield United: Red Devil hopeful of Bramall Lane boost

Manchester United's Scott McTominay: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

With Steve Clarke's side unable to qualify for next summer's European Championship finals via the group stages following a disappointing Group I campaign, officials at both Hampden Park and Old Trafford are likely to have taken that situation into consideration before announcing McTominay's absence. The academy graduate will now remain in the North-West to work on his rehabilitation, rather than reporting for duty at the SFA's training camp near Edinburgh. United's John Fleck and Oli McBurnie both travelled to Oriam, a national performance facility at Heriot-Watt University, following Saturday's draw with Tottenham Hotspur.