Sheffield United: Red Devil hopeful of Bramall Lane boost
Scott McTominay is thought to remain hopeful of facing Sheffield United later this month, despite withdrawing from Scotland's latest international squad.
The Manchester United midfielder suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over Brighton and Hove Albion, and has been declared unavailable for his country's forthcoming matches against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.
With Steve Clarke's side unable to qualify for next summer's European Championship finals via the group stages following a disappointing Group I campaign, officials at both Hampden Park and Old Trafford are likely to have taken that situation into consideration before announcing McTominay's absence. The academy graduate will now remain in the North-West to work on his rehabilitation, rather than reporting for duty at the SFA's training camp near Edinburgh. United's John Fleck and Oli McBurnie both travelled to Oriam, a national performance facility at Heriot-Watt University, following Saturday's draw with Tottenham Hotspur.