Sheffield United: Record signing Oli McBurnie reveals his first act after becoming a £20m Premier League striker
Sheffield United’s record signing Oli McBurnie has revealed his first act after becoming a £20m Premier League striker last week.
The striker, who sealed a move from Swansea worth £17m upfront with £3m of add-ons, remains grounded and humble despite his success and called his 92-year-old mother, Morag, to tell her the good news after his move was finally sealed.
“The fee doesn’t affect me personally. It’s part of football down here now because the money is extravagant,” he said in an interview with the Daily Record.
“With any transfer just now, the prices are inflated so I don’t take too much notice of it. People are breaking records all the time with fees but it won’t change me as a person.
“I’m still the same boy who grew up in Yorkshire in a working-class family with real values. My gran is buzzing for me. I didn’t want to jump the gun too soon before it was all done.
“But as soon as it was confirmed I phoned her and it made her day. It’s probably a prouder day for my family than it is for me. To make them all happy is one of the best feelings I could have. My job is just to play football, irrespective of who I’m representing whether it’s for club or country.
“The price tag on my head isn’t going to help me when I’m out on the pitch. I just need to get my head down now, work hard again, and look to score goals for United in the Premier League.”