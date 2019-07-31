Sheffield United: Record signing could feature against Stade de Reims
Sheffield United will smash their transfer record for the fourth time this summer when Oli McBurnie is unveiled at Bramall Lane.
The centre-forward is expected to complete his move from Swansea City tomorrow after travelling to South Yorkshire for a medical.
United have agreed to pay around £20m to acquire McBurnie's services, although around £3m of that is comprised of performance-related payments. As The Star revealed in May, Chris Wilder made the 23-year-old one of his leading transfer targets after leading United to promotion from the Championship four months ago
Despite City's initial reluctance to sell, Wilder's persistence paid dividends when McBurnie described himself as being "flattered" by the manager's interest. Those comments, combined with United's refusal to withdraw their offer, eventually persuaded the Liberty Stadium's hierarchy to cash in on a player who scored 24 times in all competitions last term.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
McBurnie could make his first appearance in a United jersey when Wilder's squad visit Stade de Reims this weekend before opening the new Premier League season at AFC Bournemouth on August 10.
Wilder began the biggest recruitment drive in the history of Bramall Lane when he paid Queens Park Rangers over £6m for Luke Freeman. Preston North End's Callum Robinson and then Lys Mousset, signed from Eddie Howe's side, raised the bar still further until McBurnie's arrival this morning.
Ravel Morrison, Dean Henderson, Phil Jagielka and Ben Osborn have also joined.
Bradford City are entitled to around 15 per cent of the fee United have paid to acquire Scotland international McBurnie, who started his career at Valley Parade.