Christian Nade celebrates his goal against Arsenal in the Premier League

Sheffield United: Recap SEVEN classic clashes between the Blades and Arsenal ahead of Monday's clash at Bramall Lane

Does any other current Premier League club conjure up more emotive memories for fans of Sheffield United, than Arsenal?

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:30 pm

Ever since the clubs contested the 1936 FA Cup final, there have been many classic clashes between the two sides. So, ahead of Monday night’s latest instalment at Bramall Lane, we picked seven classic games between the sides for a trip down memory lane...

1. Arsenal 1 Blades 1 - Feb 19, 2005

Sheffield United's Andy Gray (C) celebrates scoring a late penalty at Highbury

Photo: Sean Dempsey

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Danny Cullip forces the handball

FA Cup, Highbury, London, 19th February 2005

Photo: Ady Kerry

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Neale Barry pointed to the spot

...to Arsenal's displeasure

Photo: Ady Kerry

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Gray slotted calmly home in the 90th minute

Sparking wild scenes in the away end at Highbury

Photo: Sean Dempsey

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7