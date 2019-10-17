Sheffield United: Recap SEVEN classic clashes between the Blades and Arsenal ahead of Monday's clash at Bramall Lane
Does any other current Premier League club conjure up more emotive memories for fans of Sheffield United, than Arsenal?
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:26 pm
Ever since the clubs contested the 1936 FA Cup final, there have been many classic clashes between the two sides. So, ahead of Monday night’s latest instalment at Bramall Lane, we picked seven classic games between the sides for a trip down memory lane...