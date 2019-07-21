Sheffield United: Reason for Ravel Morrison's absence is explained
Ravel Morrison was withdrawn from Sheffield United's friendly at Northampton Town after Chris Wilder and his coaching staff decided there was "nothing to gain" from accelerating his recovery from injury.
The former Manchester United defender had been in line to feature in the game, which Wilder's side won 2-0, after making progress in his battle to overcome a minor heel problem.
But after assessing Morrison's condition and taking a long-term view of the challenges ahead, United's coaching staff decided against taking what the manager later described as a "calculated risk."
"Ravel could have played," he said. "No doubt about it. But after thinking about things, we thought there was nothing to be gained from putting him out there."
Wilder's words appear to confirm that Morrison, once regarded as the most promising player of his generation, has impressed United with his overall fitness level since signing a year long contract following a successful trial.
After highlighting his "football intelligence", the manager also suspects Morrison, aged 26, will quickly grasp the demands of his 3-5-2 system.
United suspect his complaint can be traced back to the type of artificial pitches which are common in Sweden, where Morrison recently enjoyed a spell with Ostersund.
"Rav wants to get back out there," Wilder, whose team continues its pre-season programme at Chesterfield on Tuesday, added. "He will be soon. We just want to make sure he's totally right."