Sheffield United 'readying £4million bid' for QPR's Luke Freeman
Chris Wilder could be set to land his first summer signing within the next 48 hours as he has tabled a bid for QPR’s Luke Freeman, according to reports.
The Sun report that Freeman could be on his way to Bramall Lane in a £4million deal as he looks to join a top flight side this summer.
QPR are said to be willing to sell the midfielder, who fits with the Blades’ budget constraints as they prepare for a Premier League return.
It is thought that the ex-Arsenal academy player would tick all the boxes for a transfer fee, wages and would be on board before the start of pre-season.
The 27-year-old has become one of the hottest talents in the Championship as he bagged seven goals in 43 games for the Loftus Road club last season.
He can play at both attacking midfielder and winger and has represented England at youth level.
Freeman isn’t the only multi-million pound target linked with a move this summer though as United are said to be ready to splash the cash on Swansea’s Oli McBurnie.
It’s thought £15million would be enough to secure his services for next season.