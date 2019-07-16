Sheffield United: Ravel Morrison signs on at Bramall Lane as former Manchester United man becomes Chris Wilder's fourth summer signing
Ravel Morrison has become Sheffield United’s fourth signing of the summer after agreeing a one-year deal at Bramall Lane.
The former Manchester United wonderkid put pen to paper after a successful trial spell at United, after his contract with Östersund in Sweden expired.
Morrison’s one-year deal has the option to be extended if his stay in South Yorkshire proves successful.
"I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability.
"We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav, we believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be.
"He's done extremely well during his time with us and it was great to have him in Portugal. It wasn't about him coming and being on trial because we knew about his abilities. Taking him with us was basically getting to know him and what he's about, what makes him tick and how he integrates with the players. Trips like what we have been on are invaluable for that."