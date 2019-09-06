Sheffield United: Ravel Morrison is told to be ready for a start
Ravel Morrison, the Sheffield United midfielder, has been told his time will come at Bramall Lane after impressing Chris Wilder behind the scenes.
Morrison has yet to start a Premier League game since moving to South Yorkshire during the close season, and failed to make the bench when United faced Chelsea in their final outing before the international break.
But after catching the eye during a Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers four days earlier, Wilder attributed the 26-year-old's absence to tactical reasons, rather than any failing on the player's part.
"Ravel's not done himself any harm whatsoever," the United manager said. "We want everyone to be pushing, ready for their opportunity when it comes up, and he definitely is.
"It's a long season, there'll be plenty of twists and those who have put themselves in the frame will get chances along the way because of that."
Morrison's might well arise when United enter their toughest run of the campaign so far, following next weekend's game against Southampton. After facing Ralph Hasenhüttl's team, they travel to Everton before hosting both Liverpool and Arsenal with a trip to Watford sandwiched in between. With United unlikely to dominate possession in either of those two fixtures, Morrison's ability to conjure something out of nothing could prove a valuable weapon. Particularly if Wilder carries out his promise to try and attack even the division's biggest names.
Morrison, previously of Manchester United, Lazio and Ostersund, was once regarded as the most promising youngster in the country after progressing through Old Trafford's youth system.
"Every single day in training, away from the lights, you've got to try and press your claim," Wilder said.