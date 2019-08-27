Sheffield United: Ravel Morrison is destined for 'big things' in the Premier League after man-of-the-match display against Blackburn Rovers

Ravel Morrison: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Morrison was named man of the match following his performance against Tony Mowbray's side, which included an assist for United's second and decisive final goal of the second round tie.

Despite acknowledging the 26-year-old is still yet to reach full fitness after arriving at Bramall Lane earlier this summer, Wilder insisted Morrison - once described by Sir Alex Ferguson, his former manager at Manchester United, as one of the country's most gifted young players - has already shown he will play a key role in the club's attempt to establish itself in the Premier League.

"I'm really looking forward to having Rav here with us," Wilder, who also praised Lys Mousset's performance after being summoned from the bench, said. "For me, you've already seen he's already going to make a really big contribution for us.

"He's not far off (peak condition) now. There's still a little way for him to go. But he's within touching distance of it now and he'll bring a lot to the table for us."

Morrison, one of 10 changes United made to the starting eleven beaten by Leicester City three days earlier, helped create Norwood's effort on the stroke of half-time after Richard Stearman had edged the hosts' in front. Rovers, who Wilder conceded could count themselves unfortunate to be trailing at the break, had earlier seen a penalty saved by Simon Moore. But he was powerless to prevent Rovers substitute Sam Gallagher reducing the deficit during the closing stages.

With Kean Bryan forced to leave the pitch after injuring an ankle - "He's rolled it going up for a ball," Wilder said - Norwood and Oli McBurnie were both withdrawn for tactical reasons ahead of Saturday's visit to Chelsea.