Sheffield United: Pursuit of Oli McBurnie moves a step closer after Blades 'make another bid' for Swans striker
Sheffield United’s pursuit of Oli McBurnie has moved another step closer to completion after the Blades submitted a second bid for the Scotland striker’s services.
Sources in South Wales have reported that Swansea City, the striker’s current employers, are considering an improved bid from United after their first, in the region of £15m, was rejected recently. The new offer could reach £20m with add-ons, which would smash United’s transfer record for a fourth time this summer.
McBurnie emerged as United’s top striker target in the close season, after they won promotion to the Premier League. Chris Wilder, the United boss, attempted to sign the striker before, but his plans were scuppered by Swansea’s relegation from the top flight in 2016/17.
Steve Cooper, the Swansea boss, admitted that ‘anything is possible’ regarding the striker’s future.
“You don't want to lose any good players," Cooper, whose side begin their Championship campaign this weekend against Hull City, said.
"Anything is possible, but until such time as I hear differently we'll be preparing with Oli for Hull. He's a really good player and just as good a person. As far I'm concerned it's business as usual and we keep working with him."