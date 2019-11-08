Sheffield United: Pundit backs Blades to 'unsettle' Spurs this weekend & gives score prediction

Writing in his weekly predictions column for Sky Sports, the former Scotland international suggested that the Blades' north London opposition were in a state of disarray, and said: "Tottenham could have snatched a point at Anfield - they got themselves in the lead at Everton and threw it away. Mauricio Pochettino's decision-making is quite worrying for the Tottenham players.

"He likes to rotate the full-backs but Serge Aurier is not playing well, while Danny Rose is all over the place. He has disrupted something which was so solid for three seasons at Tottenham."

He added: "Harry Kane should be fit but if not, where do they go up front?"

Nicholas, who had previously tipped the Blades would lose every single match so far this season, has changed his tune this week, this time opting for a 1-1 draw. Justifying his selection, the pundit said: "Sheffield United battered Burnley and they played superbly.

"They squeeze together, drop off together, and this style of football upsets the rhythm of the bigger teams. I expect them to unsettle Tottenham and this will be reflected in the result."