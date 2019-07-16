Sheffield United: £22m-rated midfield starlet 'rejects Blades' in hope of joining 'bigger club'
Sheffield United are believed to have seen an approach for Genk midfielder Sander Berge rejected, after the player apparently claimed he was holding out for a move to a bigger football club.
The 21-year-old is widely viewed as a real star in the making, and already has 12 caps for the Norway senior national team after impressing at youth level.
According to Belgian outlet HLN, the Blades recently made an approach for the midfield powerhouse, but were knocked back by the former Valeranga man who was said to be looking to join a more established top tier side.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Furthermore, the report doesn't actually specify how much United were alleged to have offered for the player, and the fact that the club still need to land a striker – never the cheapest of acquisitions – would make a hefty bid for a midfield player somewhat unlikely.
Wilder has been open about his desire to bring in hungry players with a desire to prove themselves from lower levels, as evidenced by his recent purchases of Luke Freeman from Queens Park Rangers, and Callum Robinson from Preston North End.