Sheffield United: 'Programmes £3.50!' - Blades announce price rise for 100-page matchday programme with video featuring much-loved 'programme man'

Sheffield United have announced a rare price rise for their new and improved 100-page matchday programme – with a video featuring Bramall Lane’s much-loved 'programme man'.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 11:37
United's programmes this season will be £3.50 (Sheffield United)

United confirmed, in a tweet this morning, that their matchday programme would increase in price for the first time since the 2004/05 season.

It will feature 100 pages for every Premier League game, and the club promise ‘new features and old favourites’ – starting this weekend against Crystal Palace.

And the news was accompanied by a video of Bramall Lane’s much-loved programme seller Steve Westerman, walking up and down the steps of an empty Kop getting used to his new ‘programmes, £3.50’ catchphrase.

“It’s been a busy summer at the Lane, even our programme sellers have been in pre-season training,” the tweet’s text read.

Steve has become a fixture at Bramall Lane, bellowing out the price of programmes as he walks up and down the steps of the stadium.

Last season, a chant even started in his honour on the terraces.