Sheffield United: 'Programmes £3.50!' - Blades announce price rise for 100-page matchday programme with video featuring much-loved 'programme man'
Sheffield United have announced a rare price rise for their new and improved 100-page matchday programme – with a video featuring Bramall Lane’s much-loved 'programme man'.
United confirmed, in a tweet this morning, that their matchday programme would increase in price for the first time since the 2004/05 season.
It will feature 100 pages for every Premier League game, and the club promise ‘new features and old favourites’ – starting this weekend against Crystal Palace.
And the news was accompanied by a video of Bramall Lane’s much-loved programme seller Steve Westerman, walking up and down the steps of an empty Kop getting used to his new ‘programmes, £3.50’ catchphrase.
“It’s been a busy summer at the Lane, even our programme sellers have been in pre-season training,” the tweet’s text read.
Steve has become a fixture at Bramall Lane, bellowing out the price of programmes as he walks up and down the steps of the stadium.
Last season, a chant even started in his honour on the terraces.