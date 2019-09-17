Sheffield United: Prince Abdullah reveals he has 'no intention' of selling Blades after winning sole control of Premier League club following High Court battle
Prince Abdullah has revealed he has 'no intention' of selling Sheffield United after winning sole control of Premier League club yesterday following a bitter battle in the High Court.
The Saudi Prince had been locked in litigation with his former business partner Kevin McCabe, after their relationship as co-owners of the Blades broke down.
McCabe had made no secret of his intention to sell the Blades if the High Court judgement went his way, with ALK Capital, an investment vehicle used by a North American consortium, lined up to buy into the club.
As The Star reported yesterday ALK were still thought to be determined to push through a deal despite the decision, by Mr Justice Fancourt.
But, appearing on Sky Sports News this afternoon, Prince Abdullah said: “You can never say never but I have no intention of selling the club.
“Kevin wanted to sell his shares and I tried to help him, but I never put mine up for sale.
“My passion and dream is the Premier League, and I don’t see why I would work so hard and spend so much money to reach the Premier League and sell the club.
“I’d only ever consider it if I felt I couldn’t support the club. But it’s a great club; I want to own it and make it better.
“Selling is not in my plans right now.”