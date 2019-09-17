Sheffield United: Prince Abdullah outlines his spending plans for January transfer window after assuming sole control of Blades following High Court battle
Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah has outlined his spending plans for the January transfer window after assuming sole control of the Blades, following a bitter High Court battle with former business partner Kevin McCabe.
Prince Abdullah was handed control of the Premier League club yesterday, and must complete the purchase of United's property interests – still owned by McCabe – by July 2020.
And, speaking on Sky Sports News this afternoon, the Prince claimed he battled with McCabe to increase United’s transfer budget this summer to £40m and added that he will do “anything that is needed” in the January window.
“I fought hard with my ex partner to raise the budget this summer,” he said. “It was much more than many Premier League clubs have spend.
“We’ll have to look at the position we’re in in January and talk to Chris [Wilder, manager].
“But we will do anything that is needed. We have to remember to be reasonable and responsible, and it’s not just about spending but spending wisely. Look at Fulham, who spent £100m last season and were relegated.
“If, God forbid, we were relegated, we don’t want to buy the type of players who would then leave.
“This is a Premier League club and we will do what is needed in January. But we will always be cautious and prepared for the future.”