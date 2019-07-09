Sheffield United: Premier League Blades sign youngster Ashton Hall from Matlock Town as youngsters pen professional deals
Premier League Sheffield United have signed youngster Ashton Hall from Matlock Town.
The 18-year-old signed a professional contract with the Blades after spells on trial at Bramall Lane and with Leeds United, following his breakthrough into Matlock’s first team last season.
Matlock Town chairman Tom Wright said: “The aim of the academy is primarily to bring players through that could play in our first team, but in Ashton Hall and Max Hunt (now at Derby County) we’ve had players who have gone on to professional clubs and it’s fantastic.
“It’s a great move for Ashton who has been brilliant around the club since arriving and we wish him all the very best. He had lots of scouts watching him so we’re delighted he’s earned his move.”
United will pay Matlock an undisclosed amount of compensation, while add-ons have also been built in to the deal should Hall leave United for a fee in the future.
“We negotiated a good deal in the end,” Wright added.
“It will be great if players like Ashton and Max make a good professional career out of the game having started at Matlock because it will give young players here the belief that they can do similar if they work hard.”
A number of Blades youngsters have also signed professional deals at the club: Marcus Dewhurst, Jean Belehouan, George Broadbent, Sammy Ompreon, Jake Young and Jordan Amissah. Young defender Kyron Gordon has singed a two-year professional deal which will begin once his scholarship ends next summer.
Nine players have also signed scholarship forms at United; Frankie Maguire, Ryan Viggers, Daniel Jebbison, William Osula, Andre Brookes, Hassan Ayari, Tristan Skeritt, Harvey Cullinan and Josh Chapman.