Sheffield United: Premier League Blades consider selling naming rights for Bramall Lane after confirming biggest sponsorship deal in their history
Sheffield United are considering selling naming rights to their historic Bramall Lane stadium in the future, The Star understands.
Although no deal to rename Bramall Lane is thought to be imminent, officials behind the scenes admit that they are open to considering any proposal that may be received as they look to capitalise on the commercial benefits that being in the Premier League will bring.
Earlier, at Bramall Lane, United co-owner Kevin McCabe, manager Chris Wilder and skipper Billy Sharp were in attendance as a sponsorship deal with USG, a global multi-asset broker, was announced.
USG will feature on the front and sleeve of United’s shirts after signing a three-year agreement, the biggest commercial deal in United’s history.
"We are really excited to have USG on board as we begin our journey back in the Premier League,” United’s chief executive Stephen Bettis said.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
“Having an international sponsor on board shows just how far the club has come both on and off the pitch.”
Shay Zakhaim, USG’s chief executive, added: “We are honoured to have a partnership with a club with such a rich tradition and history. We are excited to be at beginning of a new chapter in the club's story.
“United and the Premier League offer worldwide exposure for our business and that is something we are very keen to embrace”.