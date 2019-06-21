Sheffield United: Portsmouth deny interest in transfer-listed Ched Evans
League One side Portsmouth have denied any interest in signing Sheffield United’s Ched Evans, despite rumours they could move for the striker.
According to The News, Pompey have emphatically denied a move for the transfer-listed marksman who spent last season on loan at Fleetwood Town.
Rumours had been circling that the south coast club could be interested in Evans, who netted 17 goals in 39 league matches for Joey Barton’s side last season.
But it looks like that’s just speculation as the 30-year-old remains on the books at the Blades.
Evans is one of seven transfer-listed players at Bramall Lane ahead of their Premier League campaign as Leon Clarke, Jake Wright, Samir Carruthers, Nathan Thomas, Ben Heneghan and Ricky Holmes have also been put in the shop window.
Martin Cranie, Paul Coutts and Daniel Lafferty were all released at the conclusion of their Blades contracts.