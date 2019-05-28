Sheffield United plot double swoop | Tottenham eye highly-rated Barcelona star | Manchester City and Manchester United fight over Argentina midfielder | Updates from Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle

Dean Henderson

Brighton and Hove Albion are leading the race for Leeds United and Stoke City target Matthew Clarke. (The News)

Tom Heaton will focus on himself and nobody else as he looks to maintain his position as Burnley’s first choice goalkeeper next term despite interest from several clubs. (Burnley Express)

Rafa Benitez is 'weighing up' a bid for full-back Mario Fernandes - a bid would be in the region £27 million but he is the 'latest of several candidates being looked at.' (Star)

Premier League new-boys Sheffield United are interested in Croatian defender Dario Zuparic. (Star)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is hopeful of re-signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson ahead of their return to the Premier League. (Independant)

Real Madrid president Florentino Prerez has told Spanish radio he is "hopeful" Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, 28, will sign for the La Liga club this summer. (Mail)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has agreed terms with Juventus which would earn him a £1.2 million-a-year pay rise. (Mail)

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman, former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and Arsenal manager Unai Emery are among the replacements being considered to replace Valverde. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona winger Malcom could be on his way out of the Catalan giants, 12 months after signing from Bordeaux. The 22-year-old Brazilian was linked with a loan switch to Tottenham and Everton in the January transfer window. (Star)

Juventus' 25-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has confirmed he wants to remain with the Serie A champions next season, despite being linked with a move to Manchester United. (Independent)

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has revealed he thought he was going to complete a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur last summer when Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino tried to sign the boyhood Villa fan. (Talksport)

Arsenal have made contact with AC Milan over the transfer of 20-year-old Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. (Tutto Mercato Web via Star)

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Madrid must pay Paris St-Germain's 27-year-old Brazil forward Neymar £1.2 milliom a week in order to take him to the Bernabeu. (AS via Mail)

Real Madrid need to raise 300 million euros in player sales this summer. (Marca)

Eintracht Frankfurt's Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 21, believes the Premier League or Serie A would be a suitable destination for him as he considers his next move. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Real Madrid could challenge Tottenham for Real Betis' Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso this summer. (Mail)

Manchester City are also monitoring Lo Celso. (Manchester Evening News)

Ajax's 19-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt says reports linking him with a summer move to Manchester United should be taken with a "pinch of salt". (Fox Sports)

West Ham have had an £18 million bid for Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, 25, rejected by Barcelona. The Spanish side want between £25m and £35m for Gomes, who spent last season on loan at Everton. (Sky Sports)

Swansea City are resigned to losing Wales winger Daniel James, 21, to Manchester United for £15 million. (Manchester Evening News)

Lyon's 20-year-old French midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has also been monitored by Liverpool, would be keen to play under manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. (Mirror)

Germany legend Lothar Matthaus is "sure" Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane, 23, will join Bayern Munich this summer. (Sky Sports)

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Andre Villas-Boas has agreed a deal to manage Marseille. (France Football)