Sheffield United players send congratulations to teammate Kean Bryan following birth of his first son with Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent

Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan (James Wilson)

Bryan’s partner, Coronation Street actress Brooke Vincent, shared the news on her Instagram page with a picture of her newborn, called Mexx, resting against her chest, his hand touching her necklace that said "Baby B".

She wrote: "On Wednesday 23rd October at 8.14am Our Baby Boy Arrived. Mexx S J Bryan, you complete us."

It is the couple’s first child. They have been together since 2016.

Bryan later shared a photo of him with his newborn son on his own Instagram page. Goalkeeper Simon Moore commented ‘Congrats mate’ while fellow teammate Ravel Morrison added: ‘Young king’.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...