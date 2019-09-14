Sheffield United Player Ratings: Who caught the eye and who struggled for the Blades in 1-0 home defeat to Southampton?

But who caught the eye for the Blades? Our man at the game gives his player ratings from the game.
1. Dean Henderson 7
Made one of his best saves in a United shirt, to keep out Adams' powerful header in the first half, and was generally safe in his handling and kicking. Was named man of the match in the fans' vote
Photo: John Walton
Copyright:
2. George Baldock 6
Twice got in good positions down the right early in the game after a good ball from Norwood, but the chance was sniffed out by the defenders. Wiped out by Vestergaard for the free-kick from which United thought they'd scored
Photo: John Walton
Copyright:
3. Chris Basham 6
Struggled to keep up with lively Boufal early in the game but grew into it as it went on, and denied the Southampton man with a superb last-ditch tackle when anything else would have surely been a goal, or a red. Subbed off
Photo: Richard Sellers
Copyright:
4. John Egan 6
Was adjudged to have been offside when McBurnie tapped home what United thought was the equaliser - was he interfering? He didn't seem to touch the ball. Otherwise kept the lively Adams at bay for most of the game
Photo: John Walton
Copyright: