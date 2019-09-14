Enda Stevens of Sheffield Utd breaks clear of Cedric and James Ward Prowse of Southampton: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United Player Ratings: Who caught the eye and who struggled for the Blades in 1-0 home defeat to Southampton?

Moussa Djenepo scored the only goal of the game as Southampton ran out 1-0 winners over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 17:40 pm

But who caught the eye for the Blades? Our man at the game gives his player ratings from the game.

1. Dean Henderson 7

Made one of his best saves in a United shirt, to keep out Adams' powerful header in the first half, and was generally safe in his handling and kicking. Was named man of the match in the fans' vote

2. George Baldock 6

Twice got in good positions down the right early in the game after a good ball from Norwood, but the chance was sniffed out by the defenders. Wiped out by Vestergaard for the free-kick from which United thought they'd scored

3. Chris Basham 6

Struggled to keep up with lively Boufal early in the game but grew into it as it went on, and denied the Southampton man with a superb last-ditch tackle when anything else would have surely been a goal, or a red. Subbed off

4. John Egan 6

Was adjudged to have been offside when McBurnie tapped home what United thought was the equaliser - was he interfering? He didn't seem to touch the ball. Otherwise kept the lively Adams at bay for most of the game

