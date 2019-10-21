Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (left) and Sheffield United's John Lundstram battle for the ball

Sheffield United: Player ratings from superb win over Arsenal

Lys Mousset scored on his first league start as Sheffield United earned a magnificent win over Arsenal under the lights.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:59 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 10:09 pm

Here is how we rated the individual performances at Bramall Lane.

1. Dean Henderson 8

Breathed a sigh of relief when Pepe somehow missed from yards out but made a superb save to deny Xhaka in the first half. Handling was generally brilliant

Photo: Simon Bellis

2. Chris Basham 9

A few hairy moments when Arsenal's speedy forwards looked to close him down but Basham was always in total control. One last-ditch header in front of goal was crucial

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. John Egan 8

Survived a penalty appeal when Saka went down, before ref Mike Dean booked the Arsenal man for diving. An absolute rock at the back against the dangers Aubameyang

Photo: Simon Bellis

4. Jack O'Connell 8

Saw yellow for absolutely flattening Pepe in a challenge, and intelligently set up Mousset's goal with a header back across goal

Photo: James Wilson

