Sheffield United: Player ratings from superb win over Arsenal

Here is how we rated the individual performances at Bramall Lane.
1. Dean Henderson 8
Breathed a sigh of relief when Pepe somehow missed from yards out but made a superb save to deny Xhaka in the first half. Handling was generally brilliant
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Chris Basham 9
A few hairy moments when Arsenal's speedy forwards looked to close him down but Basham was always in total control. One last-ditch header in front of goal was crucial
Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. John Egan 8
Survived a penalty appeal when Saka went down, before ref Mike Dean booked the Arsenal man for diving. An absolute rock at the back against the dangers Aubameyang
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack O'Connell 8
Saw yellow for absolutely flattening Pepe in a challenge, and intelligently set up Mousset's goal with a header back across goal
Photo: James Wilson
