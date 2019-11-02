Sheffield United fans in the stands prior to the Premiership match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Sheffield United Player Ratings: John Lundstram unplayable - How Blades fared in their 3-0 demolition of Burnley at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United hammered Burnley 3-0 at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:16 pm

But how did United's players fare? Our man at the game offers his player ratings.

1. Dean Henderson 7

Made a great point-blank save in the second half, and might have had some help from the post, and was otherwise a virtual spectator. Handling and kicking was spot on

2. George Baldock

Saw plenty of the ball down the right in the first half and sent his marker to the shop with one sumptuous drag-back. Put his body on the line defensively when it mattered, too

3. Chris Basham 8

An early cross across face of goal was dying to be converted but Mousset couldn’t get there ahead of Lowton. Good flick set Baldock free in the first half and he was imperious in defence, too

4. John Egan 8

Showed great desire to head every ball and make every tackle. A proper defender who looks like he’s played at this level for his entire career, rather than three months. Limped off with injury which United will hope is not serious

