Sheffield United Player Ratings: How we rated Blades players in their 4-1 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell
Sheffield United put in another encouraging pre-season performance as they beat neighbours Barnsley 4-1 this afternoon.
By Danny Hall
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 15:10
But who caught the eye at Oakwell? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings.
1. Dean Henderson 7
Received a hero's welcome on his return to a United shirt and handled the ball well in slippery conditions. Had little chance to keep out McGeehan's equaliser
2. George Baldock 7
Some thunderous challenges from the United right back, who tried to get forward as much as he could. Didn't have too much to do defensively
3. Chris Basham 7
A typically committed Basham performance, both in attack and defence. Threw himself in the way of a second-half shot like it was the Champions League final
4. John Egan 7
Coped well with the lively threats of Barnsley, although like the rest of United's defence seemed to be caught on the counter for their equaliser