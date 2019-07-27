Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on the touchline at Oakwell: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Sheffield United Player Ratings: How we rated Blades players in their 4-1 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell

Sheffield United put in another encouraging pre-season performance as they beat neighbours Barnsley 4-1 this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 27 July, 2019, 15:10

But who caught the eye at Oakwell? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings.

1. Dean Henderson 7

Received a hero's welcome on his return to a United shirt and handled the ball well in slippery conditions. Had little chance to keep out McGeehan's equaliser

Photo: Simon Bellis

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. George Baldock 7

Some thunderous challenges from the United right back, who tried to get forward as much as he could. Didn't have too much to do defensively

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Chris Basham 7

A typically committed Basham performance, both in attack and defence. Threw himself in the way of a second-half shot like it was the Champions League final

Photo: Nick Potts

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. John Egan 7

Coped well with the lively threats of Barnsley, although like the rest of United's defence seemed to be caught on the counter for their equaliser

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4