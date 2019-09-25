Sheffield United Player Ratings: How did Blades fare in their disappointing 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to League One Sunderland?

But how did United’s much-changed team fare? Our man at the game offers his player ratings.
1. Simon Moore 6
Had no chance of stopping Power's early thunderbolt but made a good stop afterwards to deny Maguire
2. Kieron Freeman 5
Quiet offensively for the first half but a peach of a cross in the second deserved better. Didn't do enough to make Chris Wilder consider him over George Baldock
3. Phil Jagielka 6
Captain for the night, Jagielka lacked the legs of a Chris Basham in that same position but his nous got him out of trouble on a few occasions
4. Richard Stearman 6
Showed his experience by being in the right place at the right time to cut out a couple of dangerous crosses as Sunderland pressed forward. Visibly wanted United to up their tempo
