Lys Mousett of Sheffield Utd just fails to connect with a cross under pressure from Joel Lynch of Sunderland: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United Player Ratings: How did Blades fare in their disappointing 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to League One Sunderland?

Sheffield United crashed out of the Carabao Cup this evening after a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 21:35 pm
Updated Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 21:36 pm

But how did United’s much-changed team fare? Our man at the game offers his player ratings.

1. Simon Moore 6

Had no chance of stopping Power's early thunderbolt but made a good stop afterwards to deny Maguire

2. Kieron Freeman 5

Quiet offensively for the first half but a peach of a cross in the second deserved better. Didn't do enough to make Chris Wilder consider him over George Baldock

3. Phil Jagielka 6

Captain for the night, Jagielka lacked the legs of a Chris Basham in that same position but his nous got him out of trouble on a few occasions

4. Richard Stearman 6

Showed his experience by being in the right place at the right time to cut out a couple of dangerous crosses as Sunderland pressed forward. Visibly wanted United to up their tempo

