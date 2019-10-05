Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood arrives at Watford: Ian Walton/PA Wire.

Sheffield United Player Ratings: How Blades fared in their x Watford at Vicarage Road

Sheffield United drew 0-0 with Watford at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 14:06 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:53 pm

But how did United’s players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings from the game.

1. Dean Henderson 8

Came an early cross confidently and made a good claim to boost his confidence after his mistake against Liverpool. Then pulled off a superb stop to block from Welbeck when one-on-one.

2. George Baldock 7

Looked visibly frustrated with his teammates around him as moves broke down and got up and down the pitch as well as ever

3. Chris Basham 7

Had an early heart in mouth moment against Andre Gray but almost set up the opener with a good cross which McBurnie was inches away from

4. John Egan 7

Headed everything that came his way and dealt well with the threats of Welbeck and Gray amongst others

