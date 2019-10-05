Sheffield United Player Ratings: How Blades fared in their x Watford at Vicarage Road

But how did United’s players fare? Our man Danny Hall offers his player ratings from the game.
1. Dean Henderson 8
Came an early cross confidently and made a good claim to boost his confidence after his mistake against Liverpool. Then pulled off a superb stop to block from Welbeck when one-on-one.
Photo: Simon Bellis
Copyright:
2. George Baldock 7
Looked visibly frustrated with his teammates around him as moves broke down and got up and down the pitch as well as ever
Photo: Simon Bellis
Copyright:
3. Chris Basham 7
Had an early heart in mouth moment against Andre Gray but almost set up the opener with a good cross which McBurnie was inches away from
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
4. John Egan 7
Headed everything that came his way and dealt well with the threats of Welbeck and Gray amongst others
Photo: Simon Bellis
Copyright: