Sheffield United Player Ratings: How the Blades fared in their 2-0 win at Everton

This is how our man rated United’s players.
1. Dean Henderson 8
Made a smart save to deny Kean when the youngster enjoyed a rare sight of goal. Booked for his part in early melee after clashing with Digne
2. George Baldock 8
Dealt well with lively Bernard down the left even if tempers did boil over in the corner after one challenge
3. Chris Basham 8
Barely left Bernard alone all afternoon. Shifted into midfield for last half an hour or so after Norwood made way for Jagielka
4. John Egan 9
A rock all afternoon, keeping Everton’s lively forwards at bay and denied Kean with a superb block later in the game
