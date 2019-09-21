Lys Mousett of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the second goal during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: 21st September 2019. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United Player Ratings: How the Blades fared in their 2-0 win at Everton

Sheffield United picked up their first away win of the Premier League season as they beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 17:10 pm
Updated Saturday, 21st September 2019, 17:11 pm

This is how our man rated United’s players.

1. Dean Henderson 8

Made a smart save to deny Kean when the youngster enjoyed a rare sight of goal. Booked for his part in early melee after clashing with Digne

Photo: John Walton

2. George Baldock 8

Dealt well with lively Bernard down the left even if tempers did boil over in the corner after one challenge

Photo: John Walton

3. Chris Basham 8

Barely left Bernard alone all afternoon. Shifted into midfield for last half an hour or so after Norwood made way for Jagielka

Photo: Richard Sellers

4. John Egan 9

A rock all afternoon, keeping Everton’s lively forwards at bay and denied Kean with a superb block later in the game

Photo: John Walton

