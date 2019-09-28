General view of outside the stadium before the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Sheffield United Player Ratings: How the Blades fared in their 1-0 defeat to European champions Liverpool

Sheffield United were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Liverpool at Bramall Lane this afternooon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 28th September 2019, 12:24 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th September 2019, 14:30 pm

But how did the Blades players fare? Our man offers his player ratings.

1. Dean Henderson 6

Got a talking-to from his defenders for not coming for one ball in the first half and his afternoon will ultimately be remembered for his error as Wijnaldum's shot squirmed through his hands. Made a top save to deny Salah afterwards when one-on-one

2. George Baldock 7

Committed in the challenge as ever and seemed determined not to give Robertson a minute of peace, with or without the ball

3. Chris Basham 8

A few hairy moments, including one losing the ball to Origi in his own box, but was part of a back three that kept the Reds' fabled forwards quiet for most of the game. Did superbly well to dispossess Robertson early in the game on the overlap

4. John Egan 8

Did superbly to deny Mane in a tackle as he used his head, literally, after slipping and ending up on the floor. Took the captain's armband from Norwood after he went off and handled Liverpool's threats well

