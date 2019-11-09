Sheffield United Player Ratings: George Baldock the hero after VAR disappointment against Tottenham Hotspur

But how did United’s players fare? Our man at the game offers his player ratings. See www.thestar.co.uk/blades for a full match report and reaction when we get it.
1. Dean Henderson 6
Relatively untroubled until a smart second-half stop to parry away Son's strike. Couldn't do anything about Son's goal, which also took a slight deflection off Basham
2. George Baldock 8
Signalled his intentions in the first minute with a driving run which saw Dier booked and then scored the United equaliser with a cross-cum-shot that sent the travelling fans wild
3. Chris Basham 7
Given a difficult time early on by Dele Alli but hardly put a foot wrong after that, before Alli was substituted in the second half. A superb challenge to deny Son with five minutes or so left
4. John Egan 7
Shook off a knock suffered against Burnley to start the game but played a part in Spurs' opener as he suffered a mix-up with his Irish mate Stevens. Kept Kane quiet
