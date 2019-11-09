Blades faced Spurs this afternoon: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Sheffield United Player Ratings: George Baldock the hero after VAR disappointment against Tottenham Hotspur

Sheffield United drew 1-1 at Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon in a game best remembered for a controversial VAR call.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 10:57 pm

But how did United’s players fare? Our man at the game offers his player ratings. See www.thestar.co.uk/blades for a full match report and reaction when we get it.

1. Dean Henderson 6

Relatively untroubled until a smart second-half stop to parry away Son's strike. Couldn't do anything about Son's goal, which also took a slight deflection off Basham

2. George Baldock 8

Signalled his intentions in the first minute with a driving run which saw Dier booked and then scored the United equaliser with a cross-cum-shot that sent the travelling fans wild

3. Chris Basham 7

Given a difficult time early on by Dele Alli but hardly put a foot wrong after that, before Alli was substituted in the second half. A superb challenge to deny Son with five minutes or so left

4. John Egan 7

Shook off a knock suffered against Burnley to start the game but played a part in Spurs' opener as he suffered a mix-up with his Irish mate Stevens. Kept Kane quiet

